‘Cash me Outside’ girl returns to Dr. Phil (Video)

Cash her back inside the Dr. Phil Show studio … Danielle Bregoli, that is.

The 13- year-old girl turned internet celebrity overnight because of her catchphrase “Cash me outside, how bout dah” returned to the popular self-help talk show on Feb. 10 to give the world an update on her life since her newfound stardom.

During her first appearance, Bregoli bragged about stealing cars, claimed she was not afraid of going to jail, spoke with an accent she allegedly learned from “the streets” and when the audience continually laughed at her, she angrily threatened them by saying “Catch me outside, how about that?” which has turned into “Cash me outside, how bout dah” because of her “accent.”

Bregoli’s return comes after her stint at Turn-About Ranch, a rural treatment facility for troubled teens, funded by Dr. Phil McGraw. When asked how she is doing since the two last met in September, she stated she now has a career goal of becoming a nurse.

Since her last appearance, while still a bit sarcastic the consensus was that she appeared somewhat more rehabilitated, as McGraw put it: “She is far from a lost cause.” However, the standout moment came when McGraw asked if the attention she has been receiving on the internet is a good thing or bad thing and Bregoli replied with “Both. I guess what’s good for you is I made you just like how Oprah made you, you were nothin’ before I came on this show.”

In addition to her catchphrase, this “attention” includes becoming verified on her official Facebook page, starting her own official clothing line of hoodies, t-shirts and tote bags adorned with the signature phrase, and making her music video debut with rapper Kodak Black.

Although she eventually thanked McGraw, she protested against him saying that it wasn’t him that helped her, it was his “money.”

Video of Bregoli’s appearance on Dr. Phil can be found below: