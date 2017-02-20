Celebrating Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday with our top 10 Nirvana music videos and performances

Today, Feb. 20, 2017 marks what would be the 50th birthday of late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain. Cobain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on April 5, 1994 but not before he made an everlasting impact on rock and roll and pop culture. His band Nirvana went on to produce the diamond-certified record Nevermind in 1991, beating Michael Jackson’s Dangerous at the number 1 spot on the US Billboard 200 charts.

Nirvana also released the punk-laden Bleach (1989), the demos and reprise of their tracks on Insecticide (1992), and their follow-up album to Nevermind that would be “less-mainstream” and “more abrasive”, according to Cobain was their third and final album In Utero (1993). In 2014, shortly after the 20th anniversary of Cobain’s death, Nirvana was inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, their first time being eligible.

It’s no contest that more than two decades later, their music has continued to influence generations and remain relevant in pop culture. Nirvana’s music is just as relevant in 2017 as it was in 1991. We take a look back at Nirvana’s top 10 music videos and live performances in celebration of the enigmatic front man who died at the age of 27.

