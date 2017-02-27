Celebrities remember 5th anniversary of Travyon Martin’s death prior to Oscars

This Feb. 26 marked the 5-year anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death, which just so happened to fall on the same night as the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Several big name stars commemorated the teen’s death prior to the ceremony in a unique way.

Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ava DuVernay each wore a gray hoodie with the name “Trayvon” across the front to show their support and that they stand with Martin’s family, since the teen was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012, a shooting in which Zimmerman was acquitted.

On my way to #Oscars. Taking a moment to remember #TrayvonMartin. Our hoodies are still up and the movement is still strong. #OurSonTrayvon pic.twitter.com/PdxuXMktOg — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 26, 2017

Nominated director for her documentary 13th that showcases the racial injustice of American prison systems, DuVernay captioned her tweet, “On my way to #Oscars. Taking a moment to remember #TrayvonMartin. Our hoodies are still up and the movement is still strong. #OurSonTrayvon.”

This wasn’t the only tweet DuVernay posted about Martin yesterday. She also wrote, “Today marks the fifth anniversary of #Trayvon Martin’s death + fifth anniversary of the Movement for Black Lives.”

Today marks the fifth anniversary of #Trayvon Martin's death + fifth anniversary of the Movement for Black Lives. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/37nLGqyoY9 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 26, 2017

Scandal actress Washington showed her support via Twitter as well in the iconic hoodie, which is similar to the one Martin wore when he died. “5 years later our hoodies are still up because the movement is still strong! #OurSonTrayvon”, Kerry wrote.

5 years later our hoodies are still up because the movement is still strong! #OurSonTrayvo… https://t.co/12Id51z1iw pic.twitter.com/Yx3wz80vOI — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 26, 2017

5 yrs ago 2day #TrayvonMartin was killed. 5 yrs later our hoodies r still up bc the movement is still strong @WeAreLiberated #OurSonTrayvon pic.twitter.com/qurb3iPufH — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) February 26, 2017

Tracee Ellis Ross showed her support via Twitter, as well as Gabrielle Union who took to Instagram to wear her hoodie with pride.

February 26th, 2012 Trayvon Martin was killed. 5 years later our hoodies are still up because the movement is still strong @weareliberated #OurSonTrayvon #BlackLivesMatter A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

While these ladies wore elegant gowns on the red carpet last night, prior to all the glitz and glam they sported these grey hoodies in honor of Martin, whose death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement five years ago.