Channing Tatum launches ‘Born and Bred’ Vodka line

Channing Tatum is a stripper, turned actor, turned … distiller? The Magic Mike star has just launched his own Vodka line, called Born and Bred.

Once more unto the breach #bornandbredvodka A photo posted by Born and Bred Vodka (@bornandbred) on Aug 23, 2016 at 10:17am PDT

According to the Distillery’s website, the creation of the vodka was led by Tatum’s quest to find the best vodka in the U.S.A., leading him to the Grand Teton Distillery in Idaho.

The smooth 80-proof beverage is made from glacial water and Idaho potatoes. The gold and black label features none other than the jackelope along with a hidden message visible once the bottle is near empty. The message, “Cross my heart and hope for mischief” is just what the actor wants in life, “I want to just cause a little havoc, get into some trouble, get into some safe, manageable mischief.”

The Nevada launch was a smash success. Born and Bred is available statewide in NV so get out there and start asking for it. We’re grateful to everyone who came out to support #bornandbredvodka Many more states to come! A photo posted by Born and Bred Vodka (@bornandbred) on Aug 17, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

When asked whether Tatum is surprised by the fact that he is now in the vodka business, he tells Bon Appetit, “Nothing surprises me anymore. It’s all shocking, every day I wake up and I have a pinch-yourself-reality moment. It’s just cool! It’s just cool for me to do something new every day, I’m really lucky.”