Chris Brown actually admits in Instagram rant that he’s a stalker (Video)

So Chris Brown decided to take to Instagram Live to confess that he’s basically a stalker in his relationships! Yes, you read that correctly.

The 27-year-old went on a rant in the video and his words had his fans really raising their eyebrows.

“Ladies, y’all be complaining about n*ggas being like stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy s**t and you get tired of them. Guess what? I’m one of them n*ggas! If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you.”

He also added these comforting words, “I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m gonna chase that n*gga out, and I’m gonna chase your ass around, and it’s done.”

After this disturbing admission, some of his fans tried to dissect and even justify why he would have these stalker tendencies and many of them blamed it on his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, who Brown reportedly is still not over. Others fans simply felt that it was just a joke.

Either way joking about such a serious subject, especially given his past, doesn’t really seem like the smartest thing for him to do.