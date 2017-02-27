Chrissy Teigen falls asleep on John Legend during Oscars ceremony

Screenshot via YouTube

Either Chrissy Teigen didn’t get much sleep the night before the Oscars or the actual ceremony just bored her because she fell asleep during it.

The model was spotted in the audience snoozing while Casey Affleck was on the stage accepting the Best Actor award for his role in Manchester by the Sea.

The internet went nuts with the gem from Teigen when Affleck thanked Matt Damon and the camera cut to the actor who was seated in the row in front of Teigen and her hubby John Legend. In the shot, which lasted for several seconds, Teigen is seen fast asleep on her man’s shoulder.

So perhaps little Luna had her mama up early that day and worn her out a bit so the 31-year-old decided to catch up on her beauty sleep sometime during the more than three-hour ceremony. She missed an emotional speech by Affleck but John was wide awake so we’re sure he filled her in on whatever she missed.

Teigen of course has a great, humorous response and took to Twitter after the ceremony jokingly tweeting, “just woke up what happened.”





Michelle Kapusta
Michelle Kapusta

At Large Senior Editor, Temple University graduate, Philadelphia resident and avid sports fan.

