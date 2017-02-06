Chrissy Teigen suffers a nip slip at the Super Bowl (Photo)

Credit: YouTube

Chrissy Teigen suffers a nip slip at the Super Bowl (Photo)
February 06 18:04 2017

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend were at the Super Bowl in Houston on Sunday,Feb. 5.  The couple had so much fun watching the New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons, posting tipsy videos and comments on Twitter.

In one video, Teigen is eating pizza and giving updates from the “25th quarter.”  Her Twitter following of almost 4 million people were eating up her drunk commentary throughout the night.

Teigen was also wearing a see-through black top to the game, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.  When her and Legend were caught in the crowd on camera, one fan caught the moment of Teigen’s wardrobe malfunction.

The fan took to Twitter to post the close up of Teigen’s nip slip and shared it with both Teigen and Legend through the social media website.

And Teigen had the best response to the nip slip.

She handled the wardrobe malfunction with class and humor.  What’s not to love about her?  Teigen took to Twitter Momday to share how hungover she was after her eventful night at Super Bowl LI.

Hope you feel better soon Chrissy!





view more articles

About Article Author

Emily Bruno
Emily Bruno

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Josh Peck opens up about hosting 2015 Teen Choice Awards

Pentagon may send Chelsea Manning to civilian prison for hormone therapy

Film Friday: ‘The Killing’ directed by Stanley Kubrick