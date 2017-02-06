Chrissy Teigen suffers a nip slip at the Super Bowl (Photo)

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend were at the Super Bowl in Houston on Sunday,Feb. 5. The couple had so much fun watching the New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons, posting tipsy videos and comments on Twitter.

In one video, Teigen is eating pizza and giving updates from the “25th quarter.” Her Twitter following of almost 4 million people were eating up her drunk commentary throughout the night.

THINGS ARE HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/XCFaHBwV8C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Teigen was also wearing a see-through black top to the game, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. When her and Legend were caught in the crowd on camera, one fan caught the moment of Teigen’s wardrobe malfunction.

The fan took to Twitter to post the close up of Teigen’s nip slip and shared it with both Teigen and Legend through the social media website.

And Teigen had the best response to the nip slip.

boom goes the dynamite https://t.co/WAExp536Q7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

She handled the wardrobe malfunction with class and humor. What’s not to love about her? Teigen took to Twitter Momday to share how hungover she was after her eventful night at Super Bowl LI.

I feel like pure garbage. SOBER AND HEALTHY WEEK STARTS NOW (I feel like if I tweet this, I’ll actually stick to it) I smell like hot dogs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Hope you feel better soon Chrissy!