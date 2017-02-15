Christina Grimmie’s fans upset she was left out of Grammys memoriam

Singer Christina Grimmie’s fans have a bone to pick with The Recording Academy after she was left out of the 59th Annual Grammys memoriam on Feb 12.

The YouTuber and The Voice contestant, who was fatally shot at her concert in June in Orlando, Florida, was left out of the Grammy’s memoriam tribute, in which John Legend and Cynthia Erivo sang a Beach Boys cover while a montage of photos of the many artists who passed away in 2016 were displayed.

However, Grimmie wasn’t the only artist left out of this memoriam. Carrie Fisher and even David Bowie didn’t receive recognition (although Bowie was mentioned in the telecast from the 2016 Grammys).

Many Twitter users brought up Grimmie’s absence from the memoriam.

Hey, remember when Christina Grimmie was murdered outside of her show? Cause apparently no memoriams do. #GRAMMYs #RIP — monroe scott (@MonroeGScott) February 13, 2017

Why does Christina Grimmie ALWAYS get left out of these tributes? She may not have been the biggest star, but she had real talent. — #TeamGrimmieForever (@iAdoreSelena92) February 13, 2017

#GRAMMYs said they wanted to protect the music industry but didn't include Christina Grimmie, someone who was fatally hurt in the industry?? — juuzou (@Sawdah26) February 13, 2017

@RecordingAcad Christina Grimmie worked tirelessly throughout her life to bring joy to people through the power of song; and you forgot her. — Bria Kelly (@BriaKelly) February 13, 2017

The acknowledgment and praise from her fanbase over the Internet didn’t go without notice though. Grimmie’s crew that has been keeping fans up-to-date since her passing took to Twitter themselves to write this.

Grimmie was 22 years old when she was gunned down at her concert during an autograph signing when a deranged fan walked up to her and shot her point blank. She died seven hours later at a local hospital.