Christina Grimmie’s new single ‘Invisible’ commemorates her passing

Christina Grimmie passed away almost a year ago in June 2016, but it was her dream to be signed to a major record label.

The crew that worked behind Grimmie and manages her social media accounts announced earlier this week that her dream has finally come true! Republic Records under Universal Studios has signed Grimmie as an artist and will release all the unheard music the singer recorded before her passing. Marcus Grimmie, Christina’s brother did an interview this week said she had 50-60 recorded songs vocally. For #newmusicfriday, her latest single “Invisible” has been released for worldwide distribution.

“Invisible” is a powerhouse track full of electronic distortions and sound effects, complimented by Grimmie’s diverse vocal range. There’s a hint of unnecessary, excessive auto tune of the singer’s voice, most likely to change the pitch to match the song’s vibe.

The track itself is one listeners may find upbeat and catchy and quite hard to resist. The liveliness suggests it could be a dance track, but its choppy, stop-and-go rhythm, reminiscent of genres like dub-step, suggest otherwise. When listening to the energy played off from the chorus, it may be hard to believe Grimmie didn’t just recently record this song and may make fans forget she is really gone, but the lyrics paint a haunting picture in the listener’s head.

In the first verse the lyrics, “I don’t need your permission to keep on existing,” is an uncanny reference to the singer’s untimely passing, in which she could not have known.

The chorus goes, “I won’t be another ghost, no I won’t be invisible” continues with the theme of the song and gives listeners the impression of Grimmie’s legacy being commemorated.

But the line in the breakdown, “You’re gonna see my life blaze back to life,” somehow makes the listener feel like everything is going to be okay and this song is trying to communicate that. Perhaps that’s why Teamgrimmie and Republic Records chose to release this song as Christina’s debut record release single.

Grimmie’s new track “Invisible” is available for purchase on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play. Proceeds will go to the memorial set up under Christina’s name.