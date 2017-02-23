Complete list of winners from the 2017 Brit Awards

The biggest night for British music was held last night Feb. 22 at the 2017 Brit Awards! Affectionately referred to as the “British Grammys,” the award show saw your favorite British stars take home the unique Brit award statue (whose design changes from year to year).

Girl group Little Mix picked up their first statue in their career for Best British Single for their song “Shout Out To My Ex.” Check out this picture of the moment they found out they won their first Brit!

“Shout Out To My Ex” is rumored to be about member Perrie Edward’s ex-fiancé and ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik. Malik was also nominated in that category for his song “Pillowtalk,” so who’s laughing now?

Zayn also might be a little jealous because his old group One Direction also picked up a statue for Best British Artist Video for their song “History.” The band, which has been on a hiatus for over a year, still managed to pick up a statue. Malik was also nominated in this category for “Pillowtalk.” What a rough night for the solo star.

Want to see who else took home awards? Check out our list below, courtesy of the Brits official website!

Mastercard British Album of the Year: David Bowie, Blackstar

British Artist Video: One Direction, “History.”

British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie

British Female Solo Artist: Emeli Sandé

British Single: Little Mix, “Shout Out To My Ex”

British Group: The 1975

British Breakthrough Act: Rag’N’Bone Man

International Group: A Tribe Called Quest

International Male Solo Artist: Drake

International Female Solo Artist: Beyoncé

Brits Global Success Award: Adele

Critics Choice Award: Rag’N’Bone Man

Brits Icon Award: Robbie Williams