‘Criminal Minds:’ Top 10 moments from ‘A Good Husband’

The last episode of Criminal Minds focused on a case in which gruesome remains were found. In this case, only the victims’ torsos were discovered. As it turned out, the killer was a gay man who was abusive and controlling toward his husband. The farther his husband tried to separate from him, the more victims were discovered. Working together as a whole team, they tried to determine who was involved in the killings.

Meanwhile, Reid came back to work while still dealing with the care for his mother. Throughout the episode, he is still thinking of his mom and how he can best help her. It is clear the conflict between work and being home to take care of his mom are weighing on him.

Next week looks to be an intense episode for our boy as well. But for now, check out the top 10 moments from “A Good Husband.”