‘Criminal Minds:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Spencer’

Last week’s episode of Criminal Minds saw Spencer Reid in deep trouble when he is arrested for murder and drug possession. Being in Mexico, it comes as a surprise to the team as they try to determine how this all happened and what Reid has not been telling them.

The team worked hard to figure out what was happening with Reid, finding out that he was secretly looking for other sources in the fight to help his mom. When they discover he had been working with a doctor on alternative medicine for his mother, they look for her only to find she has been killed.

To make matters worse, Reid can barely remember what happened and the Mexican police only see the evidence and not what could actually be the reason for why he can’t remember anything.

This episode set up a multi-episode arc for Reid and we can only hope justice is brought for the agent. In the meantime, we can only wonder who else is involved and while. Before the next episode, check out the top ten moments from “Spencer.”