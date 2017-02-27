The most cringeworthy moments of the 2017 Academy Awards

The 2017 Academy Awards were beyond entertaining. Jimmy Kimmel provided the laughs and the acceptance speeches brought the tears. But, some moments did not click. In fact, they made us cringe a little bit.

The Academy Awards had its share of uncomfortable moments from start to finish. But especially, at the finish line, when the Best Picture Oscar Mixup occurred. Those who went to bed early (and who could blame them when the show almost went an hour overtime) missed out on what could possibly be the most memorable moment in Oscar history. You probably know the story by now.

And to add onto the bizarre vibe in the room, there was a cringeworthy tour group that came through, with selfie sticks and all, in the middle of the ceremony. There were also presenters who hit the microphone stand and a wild Nicole Kidman who had a strange clap situation going on.

Here are our picks for the most cringeworthy moments from the 2017 Academy Awards!