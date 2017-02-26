Cult classic horror flick ‘The Gate’ rereleased [Review]

On Feb. 28, Lionsgate and Vestron Video Collector’s Series will rerelease ‘80s cult classic The Gate, including an array of new interviews and features.

On Feb. 28, Lionsgate and Vestron Video Collector’s Series will rerelease The Gate. This cult classic horror film was debuted in 1986. The new Blu-ray edition revisits the original movie, but comes with a wide variety of special features – including three commentary tracks, eight sets of interviews and five additional extras. Fans of the genre are likely to enjoy the perspective this repackaging delivers.

The Gate is a relatively family-friendly horror flick. It follows two boys, named Glen and Terry, as they accidentally open a gate to hell. The friends have been left alone for the weekend with Glen’s older sister. While no adults are present to assist, the three youngins have to fend off hallucinations, mini minions and one giant demon in an effort to save the world.

At the time it was created, The Gate was considered a low-budget movie. By today’s standards, it is an extremely low-budget and low-tech production. However, this film captured a wider audience than was thought possible. This was due, in a large part, to the crew’s ability to invest their effects funding wisely. It has lived on as a cult-classic, whose influence can be seen in later films.

Audiences looking for cutting edge, shock-factor based modern horror should look elsewhere. The fashion, style and production here are drenched in 80’s camp. Additionally, overacting abounds, which is to be expected from a cast this young. However, fans of horror at large will enjoy this flashback piece.

The fun is in the features with The Gate

Rather than working against the grain of this film, or putting on airs, the cast and crew involved in special features here stay true to the mood. This is refreshing to see and makes the whole package more entertaining. Everything from costumes and effects to story and casting are addressed here – all with a sense of honesty and humor.

Rather than creating one lengthy behind-the-scenes documentary, the producers chose to include several pieces that range from 10 to 30 minutes each. Some were shot in the last year or so, while others are pulled from years back. This technique helps to maintain audience interest, while imparting fun stories and interesting perspectives.

Overall, this is an entertaining release. Horror buffs will enjoy the process of revisiting this old friend. Meanwhile, new viewers are likely to enjoy the behind-the-scenes looks and stories.