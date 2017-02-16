Darren Criss to star in ‘Versace: American Crime Story’

American Crime Story‘s third season has cast its villain!

Darren Criss has been cast as serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who killed fashion designer Gianni Versace. Edgar Ramirez will be taking on the role of Versace, whose death is the focus of the show’s third season.

Cunanan murdered Versace in 1997 outside of Versace’s Miami home. Cunanan committed suicide before the case was solved, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

No further casting has been announced for Versace, though Murphy confirmed that Lady Gaga will not be playing Donatella Versace, despite rumors.

The third season of executive producer Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed series will start filming next month and will alternate filming with the second season of the show, called Katrina: American Crime Story, which will focus on the Hurricane Katrina disaster and aftermath. Both seasons are set to air in 2018, as reported by E! News.

Only Annette Bening has been cast for Katrina, as Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco. But Murphy has confirmed that People v. OJ‘s Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance and Cuba Gooding Jr. will all be back for the second season. Murphy is currently working on a role in Katrina for Sterling K. Brown, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Christopher Darden in The People v. OJ Simpson.

Murphy is known for casting the same actors in his shows. Criss is from his Glee family and Murphy also has the above mentioned crew from The People v. OJ Simpson lined up to star in his next installments. Paulson has been a regular on Murphy’s American Horror Story, while Gooding Jr and Criss have both made appearances on the show.

It has also been announced that Murphy is working on a fourth season of the show focusing on the Monica Lewinsky/Bill Clinton scandal. Paulson will appear in the show, but Murphy confirms she will not take on the role of Hilary Clinton.

American Crime Story airs on FX.