David Bowie received five Grammys posthumously

February 13 16:59 2017

David Bowie racked up, not one, not two, but five Grammy awards at the 59th Annual Grammys on Feb 12.

Bowie, who passed away of cancer Jan. 10, 2016, released his 25th and final album Blackstar just days before his death. At last night’s Grammy Awards he received more trophies for his last recorded efforts than he did in his entire career.

Among the awards he received posthumously  were, Best Rock Performance, Best Recording Package, Best Alternative Rock Album and Best-Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and lastly Best Rock Song, all for his record Blackstar.

Bowie had received 12 Grammy nominations in his lifetime and received two, one of which was for his short form video Jazzin’ for Blue Jeans in 1985. With his strong presence in the music scene that spanned nearly 5 decades, it’s hard to believe this is Bowie first real Grammy win.

Bowie wasn’t the only who was awarded five trophies last night. Singer Adele took home five awards as well, for best song, album and record of the year, beating out Beyoncé.

 

 





Reagan Hailey
