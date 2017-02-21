David Cassidy thanks fans for support after dementia diagnosis

Fans around the world are rallying behind actor David Cassidy, including his Partridge Family costar Danny Bonaduce, after he opened up about his dementia diagnosis.

The actor, 66, who was a teen heartthrob on The Partridge Family, disclosed his diagnosis in an exclusive interview with People.

It was released Feb. 20 and immediately made headlines. Bonaduce, who played Cassidy’s brother on The Partridge Family, tweeted his support and asked for fans of Cassidy to send the actor and musicians love.

David Cassidy once had a bigger fan club than Elvis & the Beatles. If you’re a fan, now is a great time to send him your love & best wishes. — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) February 21, 2017

Bonaduce is the first star of the show to publicly address Cassidy’s diagnosis.

Cassidy himself also took to Twitter to thank everyone who has taken a note from Bonaduce and shared their support in his fight with dementia.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out offering their love and support. — David Cassidy (@DavidBCassidy) February 21, 2017

After being filmed slurring and falling off the stage at one of his concerts, Cassidy confirmed that he was battling dementia and had to pull out of his tour to focus on his health, as reported by The Sun. The video below shows Cassidy struggling to get through his set, as obtained by TMZ. What was once considered a “trainwreck” performance because the musician was drunk, can now be blamed on his dementia.

Cassidy also revealed that dementia runs in his family, as his grandfather and mother both passed away from the disease. He disclosed that now as he focuses on his health, he will remain positive.

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

We are sending our love and support to David Cassidy!