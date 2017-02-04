Dear CNN, Faith Hill and Faith Evans are two different people

Even CNN gets it wrong sometimes.

CNN mixed up country singer Faith Hill with R&B songstress Faith Evans. The latter will be releasing an album of duets with her late husband, rapper The Notorious B.I.G., later this year. Unfortunately, Hill was the one who got credit for the upcoming album, not Evans.

Suffice it to say, the internet went nuts.

Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder https://t.co/AFZrE2RnjG pic.twitter.com/XBzxS8wejv — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

Even Hill got in on the fun, commenting, “sounds awesome,” in response to the story according to The New York Daily News.

Evans’ album, titled The King and I, will be released on May 19. The album will chronicle her whirlwind romance with B.I.G., whom she married mere weeks after meeting him at a photo shoot. In addition to Evans and Biggie, other artists including Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes and Lil’ Kim will be featured on the album.

“I remember telling Ms. Wallace years ago that one day it would be really dope if I could do something similar to Natalie & Nat King Cole’s Unforgettable,” Evans said in a press release, “Knowing the love that B.I.G. had for Tyanna & Ceejay, I feel it’s my duty to uphold & extend his legacy, especially his musical contributions. This project is my creative reflection of the love we had & the bond we will always have. I’m elated to share this musical journey with our fans!”