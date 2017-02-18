Demi Lovato tackles her boyfriend using Jiu-Jitsu

You know how the saying goes: the couple who fights together stays together, no?

Maybe that’s not relationship advice 101, but Demi Lovato is making it hers with boyfriend, Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

The “Confident” singer showed off her Jiu-Jitsu skills against the MMA fighter on the mat in an Instagram video that would probably redefine #relationshipgoals. Demi captioned the video, “When you kick bae’s ass 😂😂😂 #jiujitsu @bombatuf.”

While the couple displayed good sportsmanship (hand clap and fist bump and all!), the 24-year-old tackled her boyfriend with applause all around. The pair started dating just last year, after Demi’s split from UFC fighter, Luke Rockhold.

The singer was recently nominated for a Grammy in the “Best Pop Vocal Album” category, which was her first nomination.

Her reaction to the news? “Um, I can’t say it on TV! But it was shut the [blank] up,” Demi told E! News.

Needless to say, that’s our reaction when Demi pinned Guilherme to the ground in the cutesy clip that we can’t stop replaying.