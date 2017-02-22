Demi Moore lands recurring role on ‘Empire’

Empire just got a little more interesting.

Fox announced on Feb. 21 that actress Demi Moore has been booked for a recurring role on the hit drama.

The Ghost actress, 54, will portray a “take-charge nurse with a mysterious past, who will become ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family,” as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

If this role has you curious, you will have to wait a little longer to get some answers. Moore’s nameless nurse character will enter the show on its season three finale. But no worries! This character’s “mysterious past” will be explored more in season four.

Empire has recently nabbed some really big stars for guest appearances, which include Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs and even Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Willis will take on the role of Tory Ash, who is described as a “brilliant but volatile singer/songwriter.” No word yet on whether the real life mother/daughter duo and their characters will interact on the show.

Empire‘s midseason three premiere airs on Wednesday March 22.