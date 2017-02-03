Denis Leary owns up to Kellyanne Conway resemblance

Credit: YouTube

Denis Leary owns up to Kellyanne Conway resemblance
February 03 14:08 2017

Can you see the resemblance? Denis Leary does.

The similarity between the Rescue Me actor and counselor to President Donald Trump was made by writer and actor, David Baddiel, who tweeted: “I remain convinced that @KellyannePolls is a character played by @denisleary.”

Leary hilariously commented in response, tweeting: “And I better win a [expletive] Oscar for this role.”

However, Conway isn’t the only famous person he’s been compared to. In a story Rennie Dyball wrote for People in 2007, a similarity was made between Leary and Willem Dafoe after he was mistaken for the Spider-Man actor who popularized the Green Goblin villain.

“I was scouting a strip club for a scene in Rescue Me with a buddy of mine,” Leary told People. “They had this big bouncer there and we said, ‘We don’t actually want to watch the girls, we’re just here to scout for this project I’m working on.’ And the bouncer said, ‘I know. Spider-Man. Go ahead.’ We got into this strip club for free because the bouncer thought I was Willem Dafoe!”

So if a movie were ever in the works detailing Trump’s ascension to presidency, we may not know who producers would cast as Trump but we now know who they probably have their eyes on for Conway. Only time will tell.





