Derek Jeter and wife Hannah expecting first child together

Congrats are in order for New York Yankees great Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, as they are expecting their first child together!

The happy news was announced by the mom-to-be Monday via a column on her husband’s The Players’ Tribune website.

“Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” Hannah wrote.

She also revealed that they were having a baby girl and although Derek has a name in mind, nothing is set in stone yet.

“Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him,” Hannah said.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, who married the former Yankees shortstop last July, also talked about how she and Derek want their children to have a “normal” life despite being born into an “extraordinary situation” with a very famous father.

“We want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible,” Hannah confessed. “They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t.”

Hannah did not reveal how far along she is so that will keep everyone guessing as to when their little one may arrive.