Designer maternity gowns allow new mothers stylish delivery choices

Mommies everywhere rejoice! You can now deliver your newest bundle of joy in style.

Designer Karla Quiz suffered through two difficult pregnancies, which were not made easier by her drab hospital attire. From this experience, Quiz created James Fox, a line of printed gowns that are hospital-approved.

“I wasn’t prepared for an extended stay, and I wore the same uncomfortable, cold, scratchy, and exposing hospital gown for days,” she recounted to Elle, “I was recovering, but I didn’t feel sick. I just wanted to be comfortable…and warm.”

The caftans have snaps in the back to make easy access for epidurals and are suitable to be worn for delivery and postpartum.

Before, After and during babies arrival! The draw string was designed to give you flexibility. 🙌🏽 A post shared by James Fox Co. (@jamesfoxco) on Feb 24, 2017 at 10:44am PST

Other designer delivery gown lines have been popping up all-over Etsy, Elle reports. One such brand is Dressed to Deliver a collection of 3-in-1 gowns that can be worn for pregnancy, birth and postpartum. Founder Julie Berg started the company after struggling to keep her hospital gown from exposing her during her birth. Berg was able to leave her job at a pharmaceutical company to run Dressed to Deliver full time as a result of the company’s success.

Also gaining notoriety are the lines Stork Apparel, founded by Elizabeth Martinez who was also inspired by an uncomfortable hospital-gown experience while giving birth, and Posh Pushers. All of the lines feature colorful stylish maternity gowns that make the often times less-than-glamorous task of childbirth, a little more fashionable. Some of the designs from Dressed to Deliver and Stork Apparel even have names like the Khoe, the Tatum, the Ani and the Britney.

“There are many things during pregnancy that you have no control over,” Berg said.”[B]y wearing a birthing gown, you get to feel more like yourself.”