Dish in a Dash February 13: Mischa Barton crashes truck into apartment building, Nick Cannon quits ‘AGT,’ plus the biggest Grammy moments and much more
February 13 16:16 2017

Mischa Barton crashes U-Haul truck into her apartment building.

Nick Cannon quits America’s Got Talent. Read his statement on his sudden departure.

Singer Al Jarreau passes away at 76.

Congrats to Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, who are expecting their first child together!

Here are all of Adele’s memorable moments at the 59th Annual Grammys that we loved.

Prince music coming to streaming services this week.

Metallica’s James Hetfield furiously chucks guitar after Grammys mic fail. 

Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak deliver politically-charged Grammys performance.

John Mayer remakes fan’s video to his song on Twitter. See it here.

Prince Jackson posts about how “proud” he is of  his sister, Paris Jackson, after her Grammys appearance.

Watch “Cash me Outside” girl’s return to Dr. Phil.

Here’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for … these are our picks for the worst dressed at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

Which movie was the box office champion this weekend? Find out here.

What’s your go-to food after a breakup? Check out our list that may help mend your broken heart.

Need a boost this Monday? Check out our Must Watch Music Videos to get you going and start your week off right.





