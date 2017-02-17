Dish in a Dash February 17: ‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa causes fan panic that show is ending with Instagram post, Justin Bieber being investigated by LAPD for assault and more

Is ‘Flip or Flop’ ending? Christina El Moussa causes fan panic about that with social media post.

Bijou Phillips needs kidney transplant after recent hospitalization.

Justin Bieber under investigation by LAPD for alleged assault.

Linkin Park features first female voice in newest track. Find out which singer joined the band for this collaboration.

Missed a moment of The Big Bang Theory? Don’t worry we have a complete recap for you here!

See all the trailers for the new movies hitting theaters this weekend.

Check out the trailer for the new Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler comedy here!

Don’t miss our reviews of Maggie Rodgers’ debut EP Now That The Light Is Fading and the I Am Not Your Negro soundtrack.

 





