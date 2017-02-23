Dish in a Dash February 23: Luke Bryan’s infant niece dies after battling health issues, Chris Brown’s neighbor says she heard the singer abusing Karrueche Tran and more

Chris Brown’s neighbor says she heard the singer beating Karrueche Tran.

Luke Bryan’s thankful for all the love and prayers after his young niece passes away.

Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 3 with ex-Britney Bell.

The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan responds to T-shirt controversy. Is it a legitimate racist claim or just a call for attention?

Glee actress Lauren Potter heartbroken over called-off engagement.

This is why everyone thinks Mandy Moore choreographed La La Land.

Watch this adorable duet of Carrie Underwood singing with her son Isaiah.

You have to see John Legend’s doppleganger. The resemblance is uncanny.

This Kanye statue is something we know we really don’t need!

Ian Somerhalder Foundation to be official beneficiary of CatCon LA 2017.

Here is the video of Harrison Ford’s plane landing and what he did that was in violation of FAA rules.

Rihanna named Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year.

Before you see John Wick 2 check out our review here.

Check out exclusive interview with Valerie E. Vasquez star of My Kitchen Rules.