Dish in a Dash February 27 Oscars Edition: Steve Harvey weighs in on Best Picture mix up, Woman still alive pictured in memoriam, Chrissy Teigen falls asleep during ceremony and more

Hollywood continues to react to and mourn the death of Bill Paxton.

Oops! Wrong Best Picture winner announced at the 2017 Oscars!

Steve Harvey empathizes with Warren Beatty on Oscars mix up.

Chrissy Teigen caught napping during the Oscars ceremony.

Watch these tourists get more than expected with a surprise arrival at the Oscars.

Another Oscars mistake: Dead woman in memoriam montage not actually dead!

Lin-Manuel Miranda got emotional after the Hamilton cast surprised him with video prior to the Oscars.

Celebrities remember 5th anniversary of Travyon Martin’s death prior to Oscars.

Best wishes to The Biggest Loser host Bob Harper as he is recovering after suffering a heart attack.

Olivia Culpo stuns in Marchesa gown for a very good cause.

Emma Stone used fashion to make a political statement on the Oscars red carpet.

In case you missed it: Judge Joseph Wapner from The People’s Court dies at 97.

Here’s the lists you’ve all been waiting for: Best and worst dressed! See who slayed on the Oscars red carpet and see who did not impress.

If these moments had you cringing last night at least we can all laugh at them today … Well maybe not everyone can. La la Land is probably still pissed.

See which movie took over the No. 1 spot in theaters this week with our complete box office recap.

Missed The Walking Dead because of the Oscars? Check out our recap here.

Need a boost this Monday? Then check out our Must Watch Videos list to help you get through the day.