Dish in a Dash February 10: Kelly Clarkson misdiagnosed with cancer, Nick Cannon says Mariah Carey’s relationship with Brian Tanaka is totally ‘fake’ and more

Screeenshot via YouTube

Dish in a Dash February 10: Kelly Clarkson misdiagnosed with cancer, Nick Cannon says Mariah Carey’s relationship with Brian Tanaka is totally ‘fake’ and more
February 10 14:21 2017

Kelly Clarkson misdiagnosed with cancer before the Grammys.

Listen to Nick Cannon talk about why he thinks Mariah Carey’s new relationship with Brian Tanaka is totally “fake.”

Find out what rule Matt Damon says George Clooney broke about Amal’s pregnancy.

Lady Gaga is dating a new man! Find out who here.

Whitney Port is expecting her first child with husband Tim Rosenman!

Viral video shows little girl singing favorite Mandisa song from hospital bed.

More of the Stranger Things season 2 plot has been revealed!

Former Disney star Dylan Sprouse ‘lost control of his life,’ so he made a dog Instagram account.

Literary leading man Mr. Darcy does not look how you imagined he would!

Check out all the trailers for the films hitting theaters this weekend.

Missed a moment of Black-ish? Don’t worry we have a complete recap for you here!

Here’s our list of the top 10 celebs who slayed the Grammy red carpet in  the past. Who will impress this year?

Catch up with Criminal Minds in our latest top 10 of the episode “A Good Husband.”

Grammys 2017: Who will win, who should win?





view more articles

About Article Author

TheCelebrityCafe.com Staff
TheCelebrityCafe.com Staff

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Dish in a Dash February 2: Chris Brown admits in rant that he is a stalker, J.K. Rowling tells fans burning Harry Potter books: ‘I’ve still got your money’ and more

Dish in a Dash February 2: Chris Brown admits in rant that he is a stalker, J.K. Rowling tells fans burning Harry Potter books: ‘I’ve still got your money’ and more

Dish in a Dash October 24: Twitter unloads on Drake for taking things too far, fists fly during ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion and more

Dish in a Dash January 11: ‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa seeking spousal support from Christina, Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized and more

Dish in a Dash January 11: ‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa seeking spousal support from Christina, Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized and more