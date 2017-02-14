Dish in a Dash February 14: Elle King says she was ‘high as f**k’ at the Grammys, Bella Hadid still loves The Weeknd, Chrissy Teigen posts drunk Snapchat story and more

Screenshot via YouTube

February 14 13:54 2017

Elle King dined on pot muffins before Grammys, says she was ‘high AF’ on red carpet.

Watch this adorable video of John Legend removing an intoxicated Chrissy Teigen’s jewelry after the Grammy Awards.

Bella Hadid confesses heartbreak after The Weeknd breakup and admits she’ll “always love him.”

Oops! Burberry confuses Riz Ahmed for Dev Patel in embarrassing tweet.

Hugh Jackman reveals he had more skin cancer treatment.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt drops season 3 teaser trailer!

You’ve seen the worst and we saved the best for last so in case you missed it here are the best dressed stars at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

Missed a moment of The CW’s Supergirl , Jane The Virgin or HBO’s Girls? Don’t worry we have those complete recaps for you!

Check out our reviews of the new album by The Dig titled Bloodshot Tokyo and MUNA’s About U.





