Dish in a Dash February 15: Kate Upton poses topless for three Sports Illustrated covers, Hilary Duff’s ex-husband and former NHL player Mike Comrie investigated for rape and more

Screenshot via YouTube

February 15 16:02 2017

Kate Upton poses topless for three Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers.

Hilary Duff’s ex-husband and former NHL player Mike Comrie investigated for rape.

Supergirl actress Laura Benanti and her husband Patrick Brown welcomed their first child together on Valentine’s Day!

Metallica’s James Hetfield was “livid” over Grammys mishap.

Ricki Lake announces the death of her ex-husband Christian Evans.

Kid Rock being considered as a Republican Senate candidate. Would you vote for him if he ran for office?

Did Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui diss Camila Cabello? You decide.

Nina Dobrev is back as The CW releases first Vampire Diaries finale teaser trailer.

Universal Music Group signs deal with Prince’s estate for rights to music.

Alanis Morissette’s home robbed of $2 million worth of jewelry.

Tony Romo and wife, Candice, are expecting their third child together!

Attention shoppers Superstore has been renewed by NBC for another season!

Hannah Jeter poses for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue before she knew she was pregnant.





