Dish in a Dash February 16: Mariah Carey performs on TV for first time since NYE debacle, ‘Harry Potter’ actress poses for Playboy, Drake offers to talk man off bridge and more

Drake is a rapper, actor, songwriter, producer and police jumper squad member?

Find out which Harry Potter actress just ditched her wand, and clothes, to pose for Playboy.

Watch Mariah Carey slay her first TV performance since the NYE debacle.

Howard Stern sued for publicly broadcasting woman’s tax information.

No one wanted to sit near Tiffany Trump at NYFW. Find out who said she will sit next to her.

In the wake of Beyonce and the Clooneys twin pregnancy announcements, Thomas Rhett revealed that he and his wife are going to have two babies of their own.

While some felt that the 2016 election was like a horror story, it is no doubt an American story. So Ryan Murphy is making it an American Horror Story.

Arnold Schwarzenegger briefly feuds with Nickelback via Twitter.

Emma Watson FaceTimes New York commuters with advice.

Nicole Kidman reveals that she was once engaged to Lenny Kravitz!

Sara Bareilles set to make Broadway acting debut in Waitress.

New study reveals most searched for “I love” and “I hate” terms across the globe. Some of these you have to see to believe!

Haven’t seen Fifty Shades Darker yet? Read our review before you do.

The film Love Actually is getting a mini-sequel!

Missed a moment of Black-ish? Don’t worry we have a complete recap for you here!