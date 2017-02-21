Dish in a Dash February 21: Fire breaks out at Ryan Seacrest’s mansion, Karrueche Tran gets restraining order against Chris Brown after he allegedly threatened to shoot her and more

Screenshot via YouTube

February 21 15:26 2017

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa talks about failed marriage and tension between her and Tarek.

Fire breaks out at Ryan Seacrest’s Beverly Hills mansion. See the damage in this photo.

Karrueche Tran gets restraining order against Chris Brown after he allegedly threatened to shoot her.

Oh no, is Jimmy Kimmel retiring from late night television?

Watch Angelina Jolie cook, dine on tarantulas and scorpions with her children in Cambodia.

Hoda Kotb announces that she has adopted a baby girl!

David Cassidy thanks fans for support after dementia diagnosis.

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross welcomed their first child and gave their little one the most unusual celebrity baby name yet!

Critics, celebrities and fans savage Britney Spears Lifetime biopic.

TV personality Jason Wahler and wife Ashley expecting first child together!

Missed a moment of Supergirl? Don’t worry we have a complete recap for you here.

Check out our list  of these 18 Oscar-nominated films you should see.

Catch up on SyFy’s The Magicians with our latest of the show recap here.

See how the mole storyline came to an end in the last episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Need to catch up on the latest episode of Girls? Then don’t miss our complete recap here.





