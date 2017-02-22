Dish in a Dash February 22: Jamie Foxx insulted with racial slurs in restaurant, ‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa believed Tarek was suicidal after fleeing home with gun and more

February 22 13:50 2017

Jamie Foxx insulted with racial slur by patrons in Croatian restaurant.

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa breaks up with new beau, believed Tarek was suicidal.

Demi Moore lands recurring role on hit show Empire.

Rihanna receives 30th top 10 hit, surpassing Michael Jackson. What’s your favorite RiRi song?

Mariah Carey is still upset over her disastrous NYE performance and is now blaming everybody.

Paris Jackson talks about her passions and aspirations with producer Lee Daniels.

Director Guillermo del Toro says Hellboy 3 is not happening.

Don’t miss our review of GEA‘s EP titled Pink.





