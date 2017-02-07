Dish in a Dash February 7: Britney Spears says 8-year-old niece needs prayers after ATV accident, 63-year-old Christie Brinkley poses in swimsuit for Sports Illustrated and more

Screenshot via YouTube

February 07 13:40 2017

Britney Spears says her 8-year-old niece still needs prayers following serious ATV accident.

See the stunning photo of 63-year-old Christie Brinkley posing for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition with her daughters almost 40 years after she first graced the cover!

Watch as Milo Ventimiglia surprises a This Is Us fan he found watching the show.

Pink tells haters what she really thought of Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime aerial acrobatics.

Mandy Moore and Shane West reunite for A Walk to Remember reunion. See the pic here.

What bad blood? Nina Dobrev posts photo with ex Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed

Frank Ocean sued by his own father for libel over social media post.

Here’s a list of the guys we thought should’ve been The Bachelor over Nick Viall.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, makes modeling debut with Marc Jacobs spring collection.

Nicole Kidman is the new face of Neutrogena.

Need a laugh? Don’t miss our picks for the top 10 funniest ads from Super Bowl LI.





