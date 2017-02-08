Dish in a Dash February 8: Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter off ventilator and has no signs of brain damage, Lady Gaga responds to those body shaming her and more

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie, has been taken off a ventilator and shows no signs of brain damage.

Lady Gaga responds to haters who body shamed her following Super Bowl halftime performance.

Battlestar Galactica star, Richard Hatch, dies at 71.

Jessa Duggar Seewald shares first photo of second child.

Zayn Malik defends his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, after social media users call her a racist.

Tom Hiddleston finally explains why he wore that infamous “I heart T.S.” tank.

Beyonce is being sued for more than $20 million. Find out by who and why here.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will not perform their La La Land songs at the Oscars. Who do you think should sing them?

Katy Perry teases new music, shows off new blonde do. See the pic here.

Take a listen to Jake Gyllenhaal showing off his chops during rehearsals for his new Broadway gig.

We’ve ranked the champions of MTV’s The Challenge season 29. Do you agree with our list?

Anna Nicole Smith: A look back 10 years after her death.