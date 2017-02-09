Dish in a Dash February 9: George Lopez goes off on female heckler after racial joke in NSFW video, Chrissy Teigen involved in accident with hit-and-run driver and more

Dish in a Dash February 9: George Lopez goes off on female heckler after racial joke in NSFW video, Chrissy Teigen involved in accident with hit-and-run driver and more
Chrissy Teigen involved in accident with hit-and-run driver.

George Lopez really goes off on female heckler, calls her a b**ch after racial joke in NSFW video.

Katy Perry leaves disco balls chained around the world. Check the map to find out if you can hear her new music in your area.

Justin Timberlake reveals why he left *NSYNC and more.

Robin Thicke’s request for unsupervised visits with his son denied.

Channing Tatum launches his own Vodka line.

Kate McKinnon will play Mrs. Frizzle in Netflix’s Magic School Bus revival! Are you excited for this reboot?

Say it ain’t so … the one and only Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is retiring!

Here’s our list of the top 10 celebrity couples no one wants to hear about on Valentine’s Day.





