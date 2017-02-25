Disneyland revamps restaurant in honor of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

February 25 11:17 2017

Disneyland revamped its Village Haus Restaurant in Fantasyland to celebrate the live-action flick of Beauty and the Beast.

The Red Rose Taverne, as it is called now, made its debut to visitors on Friday, Feb. 24 in Anaheim, California.

Not only did the restaurant get a makeover, but the menu received a few tweaks as well.

From the Enchanted Cauli-Flower Sandwich ($10.99) to Slow-Cooked Beef Poutine ($10.99), Disney enthusiasts and foodies have a lot to take in with the change.

As described by parkgoers, the Grey Stuff ($5.49) is getting much hype. The dessert is a combination of a sugar cookie with red velvet cake, vanilla mousse and a hidden raspberry.  Yum!

Disney Parks Blogs announced the changes to Fantasyland on Feb. 10 in preparation for the film’s release next month.

In addition to the new menu options, the park’s “Royal Reception” will have souvenirs, commemorating the older film version as well as the live-action movie.

The Royal Theatre will also host its daily performances of Beauty and the Beast, so be sure to take a swig of Gaston’s Famous Brew ($4.99) before meeting Belle around the eatery.





