Donald Glover cast in Disney’s live action ‘The Lion King’
February 18 08:34 2017

Donald Glover has been announced to play the role of Simba in Disney’s live action Lion King movie.

Director Jon Favreau, The Jungle Book, will be returning to Disney studios to direct live action version of The Lion King. The film has been in pre-production for some time, and now Favreau has released the casting for two of the main roles.

In a tweet sent out on Feb. 17 Favreau announced that Donald Glover will be playing the rambunctious prince Simba. Also, acting legend James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Simba’s father and the king of the lions, Mufasa.

Glover, a multitalented actor, writer, rapper, and comedian, is best known for creating and starring in FX series Atlanta. He is also cast to be in upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming and the still untitled Star Wars movie about young Han Solo.





