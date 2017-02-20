Drake Bell had the best response to Chrissy Teigen’s Fun Dip disaster

February 20 08:53 2017

Right before the Grammys, Chrissy Teigen suffered from a serious Fun Dip fashion emergency. The model accidentally dyed her hands green after eating the candy.

In a very Chrissy fashion she immediately took to Twitter, hoping her fans would have the answer. Of course, they did.

They suggested everything from dying both hands, to dying her entire body to match.

However it all the responses the best one of all went unnoticed. The one from Drake & Josh star, Drake Bell.

Let’s throw back for a moment. To Season 4, episode “Mindy Loves Josh,” where Bell’s hands and feet were dyed green from some strange chemical. To fix it he soaked the green areas in lizard urine.

Clearly he had the answer and wanted to share his wealth and knowledge of the issue.

Thankfully, his fans wanted to share this wonderful memes.





