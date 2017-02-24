Elijah Wood and current bachelor Nick Viall are actually BFFs

Frodo and The Bachelor walk into a bar …

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, actor Elijah Wood revealed that current bachelor Nick Viall is one of his good friends, to Fallon’s shock. Check out the moment Wood drops the friend bombshell on Fallon below!

Wood explained how they become friends in between Viall’s runs on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor and what it’s like to be friends with the bachelor while he is filming.

“He was just around and I would hang out with him and I kind of knew about his Bachelorette experiences and found it fascinating. So I knew he was the Bachelor before it was announced and everything. Then (when he got the show) he was on-lock for two months and nobody knew what was going on. It’s not even like jail where you get your call. It’s worse than jail, except you got 20 girls.”

Viall and Wood even attended a screening together of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Check out the picture of the squad below at the screening.

FORCEGOALS #starwars #starwarspremiere A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Dec 18, 2015 at 12:28am PST

Needless to say, Wood is a devoted fan of the current season of The Bachelor and gushed to Fallon about how great the show (and scene-stealer Corinne) is.

But, like a true friend, Wood, 36, squashed the rumors that Viall, also 36, is just doing the show for the fame.

“Here’s the thing about Nick. I think a lot of people question whether he is real or if it’s really him on the show, in the way that he’s presenting himself, that is him. He’s a very genuine individual, he’s got a lot of integrity. I can unequivocally say that.”

Their friendship gives us BFF Goals.