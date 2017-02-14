Elle King dined on pot muffins before Grammys, says she was ‘high AF’

Elle King has confessed that she decided to dine on pot muffins before Sunday night’s Grammy Awards and was high as a kite when she hit the red carpet for interviews.

The singer made the revelation via her Instagram account on Monday, Feb. 13.

“Note to self, don’t eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet,” she captioned a photo of her during an interview looking a bit dazed and confused.

The 27-year-old used the hashtag “#AccidentallyHighAF” to go along with her confession post.

King, who is the daughter of comedic actor Rob Schneider, also said that she now regrets her flower crown hairpiece which matched her floral print dress.

“Sometimes when you’re accidentally high af from pot muffins, you don’t realize you’re A F**KING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you,” she wrote along with a photo of the headpiece.

King was nominated for best country duo/group performance for her “Different for Girls” duet with Dierks Bentley. The duo walked the red carpet together so we’re wondering if he knew she was “high AF.”