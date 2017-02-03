Eminem calls Trump a B**ch in Big Sean’s ‘No Favors’ track

Big Sean’s latest album I Decided, features a track called ‘No Favors,’ that includes Eminem’s vocal and lyrical contribution in which he calls Donald Trump “bitch.”

“I’m anti/ Can’t no government handle a commando/ Your man don’t want it/ Trump’s a bitch/ I’ll make his whole brand go under.”

This is far from being the first time the Detroit-based rapper has gone political in his lyrics, and certainly not the first time he has had some not-so-nice things to direct towards politicians. His track “White America” off his album The Eminem Show, throws shade at many political figures including Dick Cheney and Al Gore. According to Billboard, his track “We Made You” also threw some shade at Sarah Palin in 2009.

Recently Big Sean posted via Tweeter thanking his fellow rapper Eminem for the contributions he made to the album.

“No Favors feels like back to back homeruns, you f—in destroyed this verse! Thank you for blessing the album w/ this! #Detroit.”

I Decided is Big Sean’s fourth studio album that was released Feb 3, and is available for purchase on all major music downloading platforms.