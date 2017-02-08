Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will not perform at the Oscars

It will likely still be a magical night for La La Land, but we will not get to hear the stars of the film sing their songs.

It has been confirmed that Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will not perform the nominated La La Land tunes at the Oscars. No word on who will perform the songs just yet, as reported by E! News, but as is per tradition each Best Original Song nominee is performed at the ceremony.

Fans were hoping that the duo would sing the two songs, but the stars will be too busy that night, as La La Land is nominated for 14 awards tying the film Titanic for the most nods ever.

The two nominated songs, “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” are both composed and written by Justin Horowitz, Justin Paul and Benj Pasek. They are competing against “Can’t Stop the Feeling” written Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster for Trolls, “How Far I’ll Go” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for Moana and “The Empty Chair” by J. Ralph and Sting from Jim: The James Foley Story.

Who would you want to sing the songs? Maybe Emma Watson and Miles Teller can finally take the roles they almost received, as reported by US Weekly. Or maybe La La Land star John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen can bring the fun and the romantic chemistry, like they always do at award shows.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 26.