Emma Stone used fashion to make a political statement on the Oscars red carpet

Oscar-winner for her role in La La Land, Emma Stone showed her support for a significant cause prior to last night’s 89th Annual Academy Awards on the red carpet by bolstering a small pin on her gown.

Appended to Stone’s gold Givenchy dress was a small gold Planned Parenthood logo, showing Stone’s support for the organization. She had already made Style Watch’s best dressed list for her 1920’s inspired glittery gown, but really set the tone with her political statement.

“Nobody wears PP like Emma Stone. Stunning! #IStandwith PP.” Planned Parenthood tweeted.

Stone wasn’t the only star to showcase support for Planned Parenthood last night. Actress Dakota Johnson displayed the logo pin on her clutch, which was tweeted by Planned Parenthood as well.

Dakota Johnson is showing her support for Planned Parenthood at the #Oscars! #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/09VwiNNPxI — Planned Parenthood (@PPIAction) February 26, 2017

"Dakota Johnson is showing her support for Planned Parenthood at the #Oscars!"

Other celebrities including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Negga and model Karlie Kloss adorned blue ribbons on their attire in support of the ACLU which has helped to defend and protect the rights, governed by the Constitution, of American citizens for over 100 years.

"(The ACLU) helped Richard and Mildred (Loving) change the Constitution & the fight for civil rights." – Ruth Negga #Oscars #ThisIsLoving pic.twitter.com/b7QODXG5AS — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 27, 2017

'"(The ACLU) helped Richard and Mildred (Loving) change the Constitution & the fight for civil rights"-Ruth Negga #Oscars #ThisIsLoving", Tweeted the ACLU.

While the speeches at the Oscars were slightly less political than at the SAG Awards, these stars proudly displayed their support for the causes they believe in on and off the red carpet.