Emma Watson FaceTimes New York commuters with advice

February 16 17:41 2017

Emma Watson appeared virtually in New York to give advice to people passing through.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, a man stood in the middle of Grand Central Station while holding a sign that said “Advice from Emma Watson: $2”and an iPad which Watson had called in to. As people stopped by, Watson FaceTimed with commuting New Yorkers.

While most of her clients’ conversations remained private, we can assume that Watson gave sound advice. The 26-year-old actress graduated from Brown University in 2014. She has since used her knowledge, fame and eloquence to make a difference in the world. The activist became a U.N. Women’s Ambassador in 2014 and has been working hard towards gender equality with her campaign HeForShe.

It is still unknown where the proceeds from the event will go. However, given her charitable nature, we can assume it will be for the best.





