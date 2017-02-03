Exciting new Marvel TV series ‘Runaways’ announces its cast of superheroes

What if you found out your parents were evil? Such is the premise of new Hulu show based on popular comic book series Runaways.

First announced in Aug. 2016, Marvel Entertainment revealed on Feb. 2, 2017 that the series has finally found its cast.

In the series, a group of six teenagers must band together against a common enemy: their parents. The cast will include Rhenzy Feliz (Casual) as loud nerd Alex Wilder, Lyrica Okano (The Affair, Unforgettable) as budding Wiccan Nico Minoru, Virginia Gardner (Goat, Little Bitches) as beautiful Karolina Dean, Ariela Barer (New Girl, One Day at a Time) as social justice warrior Gert Yorkes, Gregg Sulkin (Faking it, Don’t Hang Up, Anti Social) as athletic Chase Stein and Allegra Acosta (100 Things to do Before High School, Just Add Magic) as the baby of the group Molly Hernandez.

The show will be written by Josh Schwarts and Stephanie Savage, writers of Gossip Girl and it will be based off the Marvel comics by Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.