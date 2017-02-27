‘Fantastic Beasts’ won first ‘Harry Potter’ Oscar

Harry Potter has finally won an Oscar.

Okay, it isn’t technically the Harry Potter films that won, but Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a film from J.K. Rowling’s same magical universe.

The Harry Potter prequel written by J.K. Rowling won best costume design at the Academy Awards on Feb. 26. The film features costumes from the early 20th century created by Colleen Atwood.

Congrats to now four time Academy Award winner Colleen Atwood who brought her magic to the Wizarding World. #Oscars #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/271YakBbIz — Fantastic Beasts (@BeastsMovieUK) February 27, 2017

Atwood was shocked that she was one who was able to break the spell. When asked by a Variety reporter why she thought her work won while the other Harry Potter films didn’t, she said, “I think maybe the fact that this movie, J.K. Rowling’s creation, is set in the 1920s, which keyed off a different visual sense, is the obvious thing.”

Atwood then added, “I can’t believe they never won for the incredible clockwork of Stuart Craig’s.” Craig had been the production designer for the Harry Potter films.

The Harry Potter franchise had been nominated a total of 12 times over the course of the eight prior films. It is the second-most successful franchise of all time, losing only to the Star Wars films.