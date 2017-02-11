Find out why Audrey Hepburn’s sons are in court

While Audrey Hepburn’s image is iconic to many, her sons aren’t seeing eye to eye on the usage of her image and gowns for charity.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Luca Dotti who heads the Audrey Hepburn Children’s Fund, wants to “continue using Hepburn’s memorabilia and likeness to raise money.”

However, the actress’s older son, Sean Ferrer, has been “hampering fundraising efforts by sabotaging exhibits planned in Australia and South Korea and requesting payments from the fund for the use of Hepburn’s likeness.”

The Los Angeles County Superior Court documents, filed on Wednesday, Feb. 8, isn’t the first legal dispute between the two brothers.

Two years ago, Ferrer sued Dotti because they were not able to divide Audrey’s belongings, including costumes and scripts.

The costumes include Audrey’s iconic Givenchy gowns she wore in films, such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s and How to Steal a Million.

Steven Young, who legally represents the charity, stated, “The saddest part of this is this is being done for children’s charities, to carry on Audrey’s work, where her heart lies.”

Young claims that Ferrer even thanked Givenchy in 2002 for donating the dresses to the charity.

Ferrer and his half-brother, Dotti, both founded the non-profit charity in honor of their mother in 1993.