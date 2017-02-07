‘The Flash:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Dead or Alive’

The latest episode of The Flash found Team Flash working to save H.R. when a meta named Gypsy, who is basically a Collector who brings fugitives to justice, arrives to arrest him. Inter-galactic travel is illegal on their Earth and he has been sentenced to death. The team is determined to save him, especially when Cisco realizes she can vibe as well.

Meanwhile, they are also still struggling with how to know their current actions won’t have a detrimental effect on Iris’ future fate. Iris is also shaken by the news, even going in for a news story that could potentially get her in trouble.

We also saw more of Wally working on enhancing his speed. This record speed of his also gives Barry an idea that could be helpful to them in their fight for Iris. While we still don’t know what the future holds, check out the top 10 moments of what we do know from “Dead or Alive.”