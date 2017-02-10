‘The Flash:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Untouchable’

On the last episode of The Flash, the team dealt with a new metahuman who could cause objects, and people, to decay with just one touch. When Barry realizes the connections between the victims, he belives this has something to do with Flashpoint. It turns out this metahuman, Clive Yorkin, is going after cops who put him away in Flashpoint. One of those cops is Joe, who Barry is determined to protect.

Also, unable to deal with keeping the truth from her dad, Iris admits to him what happens in the future. Understandably, Joe is horrified and upset that no one told him the truth. Then Iris’ life is put in danger when Clive goes after her.

In the meantime, Barry works to train Wally on how to enhance his powers, which is harder than he thought. But when Iris needs them the most, he figures out how to get through to Wally so they can be her heroes.

It is a race against time for Team Flash as they figure out a way to stop Yorkin and save Iris before she succumbed to decomposition. We also got to see a glimpse into what will happen with our heroes next week. But for now, check out the top ten moments from “Untouchable.”